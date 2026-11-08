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Russian Forces Strike Residential Building, Hotel In Kremenchuk


Date: 2026-11-08 03:14:40

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Enemy UAV hits were recorded at two locations in Kremenchuk. An apartment building was damaged and a fire broke out. Another strike hit a hotel building, sparking a fire there as well,” the statement said.

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration reported that a teenager had been seriously injured.

“According to preliminary information, a 16-year-old boy sustained serious injuries. He was hospitalized. As of now, SES units have rescued 15 people,” the official said.

Emergency response operations are ongoing.

Read also: Two killed, seven injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

As reported, on October 29, Russian forces struck a residential area in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. Six children and 26 adults were injured, while three people were killed.

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