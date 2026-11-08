Russian Forces Launch Massive Attack On Odesa Region's Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Odesa region has come under a massive enemy attack on its energy infrastructure. Power outages have been reported in the northern part of the region. Specialists from DTEK Odesa Power Grids have already begun work to deal with the aftermath,” the post said.

Despite constant air raid alerts, energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity as quickly as possible, Kiper stressed.

Russian drones attack Volyn region overnight, fire breaks out at agricultural enterprise

As reported, overnight on November 8, Russian forces struck infrastructure in the Odesa region, killing one person.