Groom Among Two Arrested After Aerial Firing Injures Girls In Malakand

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Malakand: Two minor girls were injured in celebratory aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in Khar, Batkhela, prompting Levies personnel to arrest two suspects, including the groom.

According to Khar Police Station in-charge Siraj Khan, both girls sustained bullet injuries as a result of aerial firing at the wedding ceremony.

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Following the incident, Khar Levies personnel took immediate action and arrested Mudassir Ali Khan and the groom, Talha.

Siraj Khan said legal proceedings against the arrested suspects are underway, adding that further action in connection with the incident is being taken in accordance with the law.