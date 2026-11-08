Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Groom Among Two Arrested After Aerial Firing Injures Girls In Malakand


Date: 2026-11-08 03:14:36

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Malakand: Two minor girls were injured in celebratory aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in Khar, Batkhela, prompting Levies personnel to arrest two suspects, including the groom.

According to Khar Police Station in-charge Siraj Khan, both girls sustained bullet injuries as a result of aerial firing at the wedding ceremony.

Also Read: Family Dispute Suspected as Woman Arrested in Young Girl's Murder

Following the incident, Khar Levies personnel took immediate action and arrested Mudassir Ali Khan and the groom, Talha.

Siraj Khan said legal proceedings against the arrested suspects are underway, adding that further action in connection with the incident is being taken in accordance with the law.

MENAFN08112026000189011041ID1111932551


Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search