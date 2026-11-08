Writing My Own Story In A World That Wanted To Write It For Me

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Iman Zahir Shah

Whenever our teacher asked us in class what we wanted to become when we grew up, my answer, filled with excitement and passion, was always the same: "I want to become a journalist." Most of my friends would laugh at my answer. They would say that my father was strict and that no one in our family had ever entered the field of journalism, so I should not dream of something that might never become possible.

But my response was always the same: "I want to write my own story." I believed that anyone who remained determined to achieve their goals could overcome challenges and eventually succeed.

After completing my intermediate examinations, I expressed my desire to pursue journalism at home. My father told me that no one in our family had ever entered this profession, so I should choose a subject that would be easier for both me and the family.

He wanted me to become either a doctor or a teacher, but I stood by my decision and enrolled in journalism despite the disappointment and opposition of several people.

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Following this decision, many of my relatives became upset with me. They did not consider journalism a respectable or appropriate profession for women. I still remember that when my first interview was published, some men in my family even refused to acknowledge me as their cousin. They objected to the fact that I spoke to men outside the family and believed I was bringing shame to the family.

I faced questions about my character, endured criticism and received advice to leave the profession because, according to them, the road ahead would be full of difficulties. Several people even told my mother to keep her daughter under control, otherwise she would slip out of her hands. Some said that journalism had no promising future.

But I never allowed these comments to become obstacles in the way of my dreams. My conscience was clear because I knew I was doing nothing wrong. I understood that people's opinions would not shape my future; rather, my courage, hard work and belief in myself would define who I was.

Today, things have changed. My father is proud of me, and he has also come to realise that the path his daughter chose to pursue her dreams was not the wrong one.

I believe that if you are truly committed to achieving a goal, you should never let your hard work or self-confidence weaken. Difficulties will certainly come along the way, and people will question your choices, but you must trust your abilities and efforts more than other people's opinions. Because when your belief in yourself is strong, you will always find a way to reach your destination.