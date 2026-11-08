Jordan Introduces Amendments To Anti-Terrorism Laws After Deadly Karak Church Attack

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Jordan Cabinet has decided to introduce amendments to the country's anti-terrorism laws, increasing penalties for perpetrators of terrorism crimes. Within two weeks, the amendments will be referred to Jordan's House of Representatives, which has the power to approve, reject, or further amend the changes.

The proposed amendments come after Jordan charged three suspects with terrorism-related offences over the deadly church attack in Karak governorate, which killed nine and injured at least 30. Authorities said the suspected gunmen, two Jordanian brothers and their relative by marriage, fled after the attack but were arrested three days later.

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Jordan Prime Ministry said the amendments are the 'first package' in a comprehensive review of "various laws and legislations with the aim of strengthening and tightening the fight against terrorism and extremism". The anti-terrorism law amendments, which the Cabinet decided on Sunday, include:

Doubling minimum penalties

Increasing the minimum penalties in terrorism cases from 5 years to 10 years and to 15 years in some cases, and up to the death penalty Combining the periods of penalties for those convicted of terrorism cases in the event of multiple offences Doubling the penalties for those who cooperate, incite, and intervene with the perpetrators of terrorist cases

No 'good behaviour' exemption

According to Jordan law, inmates may be released before the end of their sentence on a "good behaviour" exemption if they have served three-quarters of their term. The new amendment seeks to scrap this for those convicted of terrorism-related offences.

This means their prison sentence has been amended to become 12 months instead of 9 months.

Surveillance after sentences

The amendments propose mandatory precautionary measures on those convicted of terrorism-related offences which ensures surveillance after the completion of their sentences.

This surveillance may be conducted using methods and tools determined by the court, such as:

Electronic monitoring Close tracking House arrest

Furthermore, penalties for hate speech and behaviors related to terrorism should be increased and extended to deterrent lengths, according to the amendment.

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