Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Three Medals At World Championships (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani national team performed successfully at the World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships, held from November 4–8 in the Chinese city of Nanjing, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reports.

According to the report, a total of 367 gymnasts from six continents took part in the prestigious competition, where 16 world championship titles were contested across various disciplines. Azerbaijani gymnasts delivered strong performances, winning one gold and two silver medals.

The national team's greatest success came in the tumbling team event. The Azerbaijani team, comprising Mikhail Malkin, Tofiq Aliyev, Adil Hajizada, and Alexey Karatashov, finished the qualification round in first place and advanced to the final as leaders.

Maintaining their strong performance in the decisive round, the gymnasts scored 25 points to become world champions. In the final, the Azerbaijani team finished one point ahead of Denmark and five points ahead of the United States, claiming the top spot on the podium.

This victory continued the national team's successful run in international tumbling competitions. Following their triumphs in 2023 and 2025, the Azerbaijani team claimed the world championship title in the team event for the third time, becoming three-time world champions.

The national team also celebrated a medal in the individual tumbling event. Tofiq Aliyev scored 29.700 points in the final to claim the silver medal at the World Championships. This marked the gymnast's first individual silver medal at a world championship.

Portugal's Vasco Peso won gold in the final, while American gymnast Kaden Brown took bronze.

Another Azerbaijani representative, Mikhail Malkin, concluded his individual campaign in the round of 16.

In the individual tumbling event, Alexey Karatashov scored 54.400 points in the first qualification round, finishing 11th and advancing to the second qualification round. He then scored 26.800 points to finish 13th.

Adil Hajizada scored 52.900 points in the first qualification round, placing 19th and ending his individual competition.

It should be noted that Alexey Karatashov made his debut at the World Championships in the senior category. He was also among the members of the national team that won gold in the team event.

Azerbaijani representatives also achieved a historic result in trampoline gymnastics. Competing in the mixed synchronized event, Seljan Mahsudova and Maqsud Mahsudov successfully advanced through the qualification and semifinal rounds to reach the final.

In the decisive round, the brother-and-sister duo scored 52.010 points to win the silver medal at the World Championships. Thus, Seljan Mahsudova and Maqsud Mahsudov made history as the first Azerbaijani gymnasts to win a world championship silver medal in the mixed synchronized event.

In the final, representatives of Belarus took first place, while gymnasts from Japan finished third.

Seljan Mahsudova also delivered a strong performance in the individual event. She scored 56.140 points in the semifinal, finishing sixth and qualifying for the final. At this stage, the Azerbaijani gymnast finished six places ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic champion Bryony Page, securing her place in the final among the world's top trampoline gymnasts.

In the final held on November 8, Seljan Mahsudova scored 56.580 points to finish sixth at the World Championships.

In the men's individual event, Maqsud Mahsudov scored 37.850 points in the semifinal and finished 20th.

In the men's synchronized event, Maqsud Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov scored 50.900 points in the first qualification round, advancing to the second round. The Azerbaijani pair finished 15th in the next stage. It should be noted that Huseyn Abbasov also made his debut at the World Championships in the senior category.

Thus, the Azerbaijani national team concluded the World Championships in Nanjing with one gold and two silver medals.