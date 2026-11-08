Massive Fire Breaks Out At Garment Factory In Delhi Najafgarh Area

Fire Erupts in Najafgarh Factory

A massive fire broke out at a garment factory in the Nangli Sakrawati area of Najafgarh in the national capital on Sunday afternoon, an official said. According to fire department officials, a call reporting the blaze was received at around 4:22 pm. Upon receiving the alert, a total of 25 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service and dispatched to the location to bring the flames under control. Firefighting operations are currently underway at the spot.

Details of the Operation

Divisional Officer of the South West Division, Rajendra Atwal, told ANI, "At 16:21, we received information about a fire at a factory. Initially, we dispatched four fire tenders and one Rescue Vehicle (RV), bringing the total number of units to five.... The fire spread to an adjacent factory... In total, 24 fire tenders were deployed. The firefighting operation was carried out effectively, and the fires at both factories have now been contained and brought under control. The fire was declared under control at 21:45... We will keep eight fire tenders at the site overnight. There have been no reports of casualties or injuries. Although some temporary sheds have collapsed, cooling operations are still underway..." (ANI)

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