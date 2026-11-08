Massive Fire Erupts In Jammu Markets Prompting Urgent Rescue Effort

Massive Fire Engulfs Jammu Commercial Area

A massive fire broke out on Sunday, engulfing several shops and warehouses in Jammu, officials said. Upon receiving information about the blaze, a team of firefighters, along with multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot to launch firefighting operations and bring the raging flames under control.

Efforts are currently underway to douse the inferno and prevent it from spreading to adjoining commercial establishments and nearby residential structures.

Calls for Enhanced Safety Infrastructure

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Randhawa urged the administration to put long-term safety infrastructure in place, emphasising that every commercial market must have dedicated water points to tackle emergency situations efficiently.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the situation, the legislator commended the on-ground response by security and civil personnel while highlighting the persistent challenges faced during such fire incidents.

"... Police and civil defence teams, including senior officers, are making every effort to control the situation, but incidents are still occurring... In the long run, every market should have dedicated water points to ensure quick access to water during emergencies...", he said.

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