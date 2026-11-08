Araghchi Says Iran's Proposal To US On Strait Of Hormuz Still Stands

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's proposal to the United States, which envisages the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within two days, remains in force.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote this on his X page.

According to him, American voters have already made their choice in the midterm elections held on November 3, and it is now the White House's turn to make a decision.

“Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results. Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell," the minister wrote.

On November 1, Araghchi reported that consultations with mediators regarding a two-day plan for opening the Strait of Hormuz are ongoing, though no final agreements have been reached yet.