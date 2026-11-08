Araghchi Says Iran's Proposal To US On Strait Of Hormuz Still Stands
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote this on his X page.
According to him, American voters have already made their choice in the midterm elections held on November 3, and it is now the White House's turn to make a decision.
“Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results. Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell," the minister wrote.
On November 1, Araghchi reported that consultations with mediators regarding a two-day plan for opening the Strait of Hormuz are ongoing, though no final agreements have been reached yet.
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