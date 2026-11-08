Barrot Announces France's Participation In Trilateral Talks In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he made the statement in an interview with RTL on Sunday, November 8.

"Europeans will be well represented, and France will be in Abu Dhabi to take part in these discussions. I cannot yet tell you who will represent France this time, but it will definitely be there," Barrot said.

He added that in recent weeks, European countries had made their position clear to the American mediator, stressing that no discussion about the future of the continent "can ignore European expectations and demands".

According to Barrot, such discussions sometimes take place without Europeans and sometimes with their participation.

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"This time, they [the Europeans] will take part. France will ensure that Europe's voice is heard, because it has the greatest interest in these matters," the Foreign Minister said.

The previous talks in this format involving Russian, Ukrainian and US delegations took place in mid-February in Geneva, Switzerland. However, they made no progress towards resolving the conflict triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

As Ukrinform reported, a meeting between the negotiating teams of Ukraine, the United States and Russia is expected to take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on November 10–11.

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