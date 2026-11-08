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Traffic Partially Restored On Kyiv's North Bridge


Date: 2026-11-08 01:37:46

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram.

“Experts have carried out a technical inspection of the structure. Based on its findings, traffic has been allowed to resume, subject to temporary restrictions,” the mayor said.

According to Klitschko, traffic from the left bank to the right bank will use one lane, exclusively for public transport. In the opposite direction, from the right bank to the left bank, two lanes will be available for public transport and passenger cars.

Bus services are also being resumed on the North Bridge.

Read also: Prosecutor's office building damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv

Klitschko said that specialists are working on introducing reversible traffic on the Paton Bridge in the coming days to increase its capacity.

As Ukrinform reported, the road surface, trolleybus overhead contact lines and a power transmission line on Kyiv's North Bridge were damaged in a Russian missile strike.

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