Zelensky Instructs Government To Introduce Free Public Transport Programme In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Telegram.

"I held a coordination call. First, the Dnipro region. Restoration work continues following the strikes over the past 24 hours. Dnipro, Pavlohrad, Kamyanske, and other cities and communities in the region. At the peak of the outages, more than 600,000 customers were without power – people, businesses, and critical infrastructure. Power supply is gradually being restored," Zelensky said.

He thanked all repair crews and relevant services for their work.

The Head of State also heard reports on the situation in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and other frontline communities, with particular attention to the challenges facing Kyiv.

According to Zelensky, the Prime Minister, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, and the Minister of Internal Affairs presented options for alternative transport arrangements for the capital.

"The necessary number of vehicles and the reorganization of traffic in designated parts of Kyiv are being worked out. It is important that the Government also prepare concrete measures to support the uninterrupted operation and guaranteed availability of urban surface public transportation in the event of disruptions to metro services or challenges with bridges across the Dnipro River. I instructed the Prime Minister to present a program for free travel on urban surface public transportation and a sufficient reserve of buses for Kyiv," Zelensky stressed.

Zelensky: Russia launches 115 missiles, nearly 1,900 guided bombs, over 3,000 drones at Ukraine in a

The President also assigned specific tasks to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and the diplomatic team at the Presidential Office ahead of international events scheduled for the coming weeks.

"We are preparing new energy support packages for Ukraine and additional financial instruments to support Ukrainians this winter," the Head of State noted.

As previously reported, several missiles struck Kyiv's North Bridge, damaging the road surface, trolleybus overhead contact lines and a power transmission line.

Photo: Office of the President