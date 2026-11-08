Russia Brings Additional Forces Into Oleshky And Surrounding Community Under Cover Of Humanitarian Operation Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook following a meeting with the heads of regional military administrations.

"Unfortunately, under the cover of a humanitarian operation in Oleshky, the Russian army carried out a major rotation of personnel and equipment on the left bank. Additional occupation forces were brought into Oleshky and the surrounding community. The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine must present proposals for additional protection of lives in Kherson from Russian terror," he said.

Regarding the Sumy region, the Head of State said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been assigned specific tasks to counter Russian operations. He thanked all relevant services, municipal utility workers, energy companies and the regional department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Zelensky also received separate briefings on the situation in Sumy, Okhtyrka and Shostka.

Other reports covered the resilience plan and preparations of critical infrastructure for winter in the Kharkiv region, as well as the restoration of electricity supplies following Russian strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region earlier in the day.

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The meeting also included a detailed discussion of the situation in the Zhytomyr region and challenges facing its energy system, including electricity distribution and transmission facilities.

"There is a specific task for the Ministry of Energy in this regard," the President said.

Zelensky also heard a briefing on the situation in Zaporizhzhia and the provision of essential supplies to the region.

The situation in the Donetsk region, particularly in Kramatorsk, was also discussed. The Head of State noted that Russian forces had significantly intensified their attacks on the city and the surrounding community.

"We will determine countermeasures at a meeting of the Staff. At the government level and together with the team of the Office of the President," he said.

According to Zelensky, such regional coordination meetings will now be held weekly.

"It is important that we receive accurate information directly from the ground. Thank you to everyone working for our country and our people," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently stated that Russian troops had used the humanitarian pause in Oleshky to strengthen their positions.

Photo: Office of the President