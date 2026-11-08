Sybiha Calls For Boycott Of Russia's Participation In 2027 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote this on social media platform X.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said the statement applied equally to representatives of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), who decided to include Russia in the revised schedule for the 2027 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship in place of Norway. Sybiha stressed that this decision raises serious concerns about possible influence from Moscow.

"Norwegian players earned their place through sporting merit. Stripping them of that place to accommodate a country waging a war of aggression is a disgrace to the entire sporting community," Sybiha emphasised.

Sybiha reacts to CAS ruling on Russia's return to international hockey

He added that Ukraine stands with Norway and is calling for the IIHF to reverse its decision. Ukraine is also urging a boycott of Russia's participation in the championship and calling for the suspension of funding to the federation over what the minister described as a shameful decision.

"The ice must not become a platform for Russia to break the ice with the civilised world. Sport must never be used to legitimize an aggressor. Russia must remain off the ice for as long as its barbaric war against Ukraine continues," Sybiha wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation to allow Russian national ice hockey teams to compete in international tournaments.

The CAS acknowledged the mixed reaction to its ruling, which opens the way for Russia's return to international ice hockey, but stressed that its decision had been based exclusively on the arguments and evidence submitted by the parties.