Ukrainian Energy Workers Restore External Power Supply To ZNPP
“The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is once again receiving external electricity from Ukraine's power grid. At 17:41, the 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 power transmission line was switched on,” the statement said.
The company noted that“the situation at the ZNPP remains extremely dangerous. As long as the plant remains under occupation, the threat of power outages, as well as risks to nuclear and radiation safety, persist.”Read also: Ukraine's energy facilities hit 18 times in past 24 hours – energy minister
As Ukrinform previously reported, the ZNPP lost its external power supply overnight on November 8.
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