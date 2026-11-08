Russian Forces Attack Kharkiv's Kyivskyi District Again, Injuring One Person
“The enemy has attacked the Kyivskyi district once again today, injuring one person,” Terekhov said.
The repeat strike on Kharkiv also damaged a fire engine, the regional office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.
“Today in the afternoon, the Russians launched a UAV strike on a residential area in the city's Kyivskyi district. The attack set a passenger car on fire and damaged the windows of a multi-storey residential building and other vehicles. One person was injured. When emergency services arrived at the scene, the enemy launched a second attack on the area using an FPV drone. The strike damaged the side window and door of a fire engine,” the regional office said.
No rescuers were injured, as they managed to take shelter in time.Read also: Russian attack in Khmelnytskyi region leaves two injured
In a television interview, the mayor said that six locations in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts came under attack during the day. In particular, a vehicle service station, cars, the roofs of residential buildings and road surfaces were damaged.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district again, injuring one person.
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