France To Join Trilateral Ukraine Talks In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that France will take part in the upcoming trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

Speaking on RTL radio on Sunday, November 8, Barrot said European countries would be "properly represented" in the discussions on the Russia-Ukraine war.

"France will be in Abu Dhabi to take part in these discussions. I cannot yet say who will represent France at the meeting, but France will undoubtedly be there," the minister noted.

He also added that Europeans had "made their presence felt" over the past few weeks.

The trilateral talks are scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, with representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United States expected to take part.

According to US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, the agenda is expected to include security guarantees, de-escalation and humanitarian issues. The sides are also expected to discuss preparations for a meeting between the leaders of the three countries.

France's announcement comes as European countries seek a direct role in the negotiations. Barrot has stressed that no agreement affecting Europe's security architecture should be discussed without European involvement.

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