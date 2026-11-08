Global Oil Benchmarks Post Mixed Results Over The Week

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Average prices for Azeri Light (CIF), Azeri Light (FOB Ceyhan), Urals and Dated Brent crude oil changed last week (October 2–6).

According to the information, the average price of Azeri Light crude produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field fell by $14.58, or 11.7%, compared with the previous week, reaching $110.21 per barrel on a CIF basis.

During the week, the highest price for this grade of crude was $116.50 per barrel, while the lowest stood at $106.81.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the average price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis stood at $103.52 per barrel, up $10.98, or 9.6%, from the previous week. The highest price recorded during the week was $108.05 per barrel, while the lowest was $99.90.

The average price of Urals crude rose by $15.39, or 16.8%, compared with the previous week, reaching $76.32 per barrel. During the week, its highest price was $82.78 per barrel and its lowest was $72.945.

Meanwhile, the average price of Dated Brent fell by $19.88, or 16.5%, to $120.34 per barrel compared with the previous week. Its highest price during the week was reported at $108.49 per barrel, while the lowest was $95.98.