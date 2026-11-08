Kathryn Harrison
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Professor of Political Science, University of British Columbia
Kathryn Harrison has published widely on climate change policy and Canadian politics. She is currently working on a book on the comparative politics of carbon taxes.Experience
- –present Professor of Political Science, University of British Columbia
- 1993 University of British Columbia, PhD
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