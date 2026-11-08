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Kathryn Harrison


Date: 2026-11-08 01:37:02

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Political Science, University of British Columbia
Profile Articles

Kathryn Harrison has published widely on climate change policy and Canadian politics. She is currently working on a book on the comparative politics of carbon taxes.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Political Science, University of British Columbia
Education
  • 1993 University of British Columbia, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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