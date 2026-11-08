Umaima Miraj

PhD Candidate of Sociology with a Collaborative Specialization in Women and Gender Studies, University of Toronto

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I completed my undergraduate in Sociology and Anthropology from Pakistan in 2019. After that, I pursued my Master's Degree in sociology which I completed in 2020. I am currently a PhD Candidate of Sociology with a Collaborative Specialization in Women and Gender Studies at the University of Toronto and I research how the colonial state and anti-colonial insurgency in colonial Punjab during the First World War impacted women.

–present PhD Candidate of Sociology with a Collaborative Specialization in Women and Gender Studies, University of Toronto

2020 University of Toronto, Sociology

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