Umaima Miraj
- PhD Candidate of Sociology with a Collaborative Specialization in Women and Gender Studies, University of Toronto
I completed my undergraduate in Sociology and Anthropology from Pakistan in 2019. After that, I pursued my Master's Degree in sociology which I completed in 2020. I am currently a PhD Candidate of Sociology with a Collaborative Specialization in Women and Gender Studies at the University of Toronto and I research how the colonial state and anti-colonial insurgency in colonial Punjab during the First World War impacted women.Experience
- –present PhD Candidate of Sociology with a Collaborative Specialization in Women and Gender Studies, University of Toronto
- 2020 University of Toronto, Sociology
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