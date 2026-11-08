MATRADE Leads 29 Malaysian Companies In Tapping China Market At CIIE 2026

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From Ahmad Irfan Che Mohd Ruzaidi

SHANGHAI, Nov 8 (NNN) – Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) is stepping up efforts to expand Malaysian food and beverage exports to China through its participation in the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2026, bringing together 29 Malaysian companies to showcase their offerings.

MATRADE Trade Commissioner in Shanghai Norman Dzulkarnain Nasri said this marked the agency's seventh participation in the international trade exhibition since 2018.

The Malaysian companies are showcasing products across various sectors from Nov 5 to 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai.

He said the Malaysia's participation covered food and beverages, healthcare, agricultural products and services, with the pavilion serving as a platform for local businesses to connect with potential buyers and explore opportunities in the Chinese market.

“This year, we are collaborating with several government agencies, including the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS), the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) and MARA, to bring Malaysian companies and products into the China market,” he told Bernama.

Norman said demand for Malaysian food and beverage products in China remained encouraging, particularly for durian-based products, bird's nest and other premium offerings, with exhibitors receiving positive feedback on the opening day of the exhibition.

“Demand for Malaysian products, particularly in the food and beverage sector, is very encouraging in the China market. Chinese buyers are especially attracted to our durian products, bird's nest and other premium products,” he said.

He said the encouraging response reflected the potential for Malaysian companies, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to penetrate China's vast consumer market, with a population of approximately 1.4 billion.

According to Norman, Malaysia's halal exports reached RM68.52 billion in 2025, representing a 10.9 per cent increase from 2024. Food and beverages accounted for RM36.86 billion of the total, underscoring the sector's importance to the country's export performance.

He said MATRADE would continue facilitating market access through business-matching sessions, product-pitching activities and live-streaming collaborations with Chinese key opinion leaders (KOLs) to promote Malaysian products to local consumers through Chinese social media platforms.

“Through these initiatives, we want to encourage more Malaysian companies, especially MSMEs, to explore the China market. We will continue assisting them through various programmes and activities to establish connections with potential buyers,” he said.

MATRADE said China remained an important trading partner for Malaysia, with bilateral trade reaching RM542.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 12 per cent from the previous year.

Its participation at CIIE 2026 is expected to further strengthen commercial partnerships, expand export opportunities and foster sustainable business relationships between Malaysian exporters and Chinese buyers.

Established in 2018, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) is China's flagship national-level exhibition dedicated to imports.

It provides an international platform for businesses to showcase their products, explore trade opportunities and strengthen commercial partnerships.

--NNN