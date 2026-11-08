Private Initiative To Train High-Tech And Semiconductor Talent In Costa Rica

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SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica - A new strategic alliance between the public sector, multinational companie, and academia aims to bolster Costa Rica's position as a global tech hu. The initiative, titled Skill Forward: Qualified Talent for the Semiconductor Industry and Corporate Services Sector, connects the immediate workforce demands of high-tech industries with rapid, specialized training programs.

Fast-Track Training for High-Demand Industries

Skill Forward offers specialized modular certifications lasting between three and six months. Designed for flexibility, the structure allows working professionals to acquire immediate, market-aligned skills and stack certifications toward advanced expertise without pausing their existing careers.

The program targets key high-value sectors, including semiconductor design, corporate services, and advanced technology operations[cite. Interested companies and professionals can review requirements and open registration dates through the official portal.

Proven Model in Semiconductor Design

Originating within Intel Costa Rica, the Skill Forward model has already demonstrated tangible results in the semiconductor ecosystem. To date, 60 professionals have completed certification in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI), while a second cohort is underway focusing on Advanced Analog and Digital Circuits.

A Collaborative Public-Private Ecosystem

The initiative brings together key actors across Costa Rica's economic ecosystem, including Procomer, Intel, the Chamber of High-Technology Corporate Services (CamSCAT), America Free Zone (AFZ), the Business Alliance for Development (AED), and leading academic institutions.

Under this collaborative framework:



Procomer: Manages public funding to subsidize the majority of training costs and oversees scaling the model across new industries.

Industry Leaders (Intel, CamSCAT, AFZ): Identify critical skills gaps, validate curricula, and provide complementary financial contributions.

Academia: Designs, delivers, and officially certifies the academic programs. AED: Coordinates business sector integration and helps replicate the framework into new economic activities.

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