MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Heredia Municipality Issues Demolition Order at Rosabal Cordero Stadium appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Heredia, Costa Rica - The Municipality of Heredia has officially indicated that the Eladio Rosabal Cordero Stadium faces a demolition order concerning a section of its ongoing construction works.

According to reports, the Club Sport Herediano must proceed with the dismantling and removal of structural elements that obstruct part of the municipal right-of-way along Avenue 1 in the central canton of the province.

Grupo Extra reached out to internal sources within the local city hall, who confirmed the existence of the order, noting that its execution is expected to take place within a matter of days.

Findings from Internal Audit

The controversy deepened during an appearance on FOX's program“La Redacción”, where an Internal Audit report was brought to light. The audit revealed notable discrepancies between the architectural plans originally presented to the municipality and the actual construction on site.

Furthermore, the government institution highlighted significant safety non-compliances, which have already resulted in the official closure of several local commercial establishments surrounding the venue.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story as Club Sport Herediano and local authorities navigate the next steps for the stadium's transformation project.

The post Heredia Municipality Issues Demolition Order at Rosabal Cordero Stadium appeared first on The Costa Rica News.