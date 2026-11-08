A First In The Industry From Daikin: Central Systems Application Center Opens

Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

Drawing on more than 100 years of global experience, Daikin Türkiye continues to make its mark in the air conditioning industry. On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, the company opened the Daikin Central Systems Application Center, established in the Daikin Academy building to bring its central systems technologies together with customers and industry professionals. The opening was attended by Daikin dealers, authorized service providers, members of the press and Daikin Türkiye executives. Set up on a 110-square-meter area in Maltepe, Istanbul, the center was designed as an experience space where products can be examined and their operating principles can be seen in practice.

In his speech at the opening, Hasan Önder, President of Daikin Türkiye, Middle East and Africa Region, shared his views on the company's investments, developments in the data center market and Türkiye's potential in the air conditioning industry.

Referring to Daikin's growth plans in the Middle East, Önder noted that the company operates directly in Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as well as in Egypt.

Önder stated that Africa will increasingly feature on the global investment agenda and that the continent's underground resources and workforce will gain importance in the coming years.“Significant investment in Africa is currently being planned around the world. The next 30 years will very likely be Africa's years,” he said.

A new era in data centers: The shift to modular systems

Noting that global data center investments are creating significant demand in the air conditioning industry, Önder said that while large-scale projects are continuing, the industry has begun to shift toward smaller and modular systems.

Drawing attention to the data center investments of major technology companies, Önder announced that Daikin will supply 300 chillers to a large-scale data center project of one of the world's largest technology companies, which also operates in e-commerce.“As Daikin, we are proud to be part of this project. We will supply equipment to this project for one year,” Önder said.

Önder also assessed how the transformation in data center investments will be reflected in cooling systems.“The structure of data centers will change, because bringing giant investments to life both takes time and requires enormous amounts of money. For this reason, the world is now moving predominantly toward modular and smaller data systems. For us, this means more modular cooling systems,” he said.

660,000 hours of training for 93,000 people at Daikin Academy

In addition to its production and technology investments, Daikin continues its work in technical training and after-sales services. The Central Systems Application Center, opened in the company's Daikin Academy building in Maltepe, Istanbul, will enable central air conditioning technologies to be examined hands-on.

The 110-square-meter center features an air handling unit, a mini chiller, compressors and next-generation control systems. Visitors and technical teams will be able to see in practice how the air conditioning systems used in hotels, hospitals, offices, factories and data centers work.

To date, Daikin Academy has provided a total of 660,000 hours of training to around 93,000 people. The Academy was named“Türkiye's Best Corporate Academy” among mid-sized companies in the Corporate Academies awards organized for the first time in 2025 by the Turkish Training and Development Platform Association (TEGEP).

Operating in Türkiye with more than 550 authorized service providers and around 2,000 service technicians, Daikin provides around 25 different training programs to 1,400 technicians each year. Emphasizing the importance of technical training for the future of the industry, Önder said:“For this reason, we also need to train qualified technicians for the industry. I am not saying this only for Daikin. We also support vocational high schools; we want to bring students and university students here. This way, they can both see the products and gain theoretical knowledge.”

Stating that long-term planning and investment in human resources play an important role in Daikin's growth strategy, Önder said:“We are investing for 10 years from now. Investment needs to be made and human resources need to be developed. The future does not come true just by dreaming. We need to take action to turn hope into reality.”