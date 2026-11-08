Manisha Koirala: Compassion Should Go Beyond Our Homes, Extend To Every Animal On Streets

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala, who was last seen in the streaming series 'Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar', is an animal lover, and feels that compassion for other lives should not be confined to just the home but should also extend to the animals on the streets.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her visit to Nepal, where she attended a special event for animal welfare. The pictures featured her with the First Lady of Nepal, Sabina Kafle.

She also penned a long note in the caption as she wrote,“Some occasions remind us of the simple things that make life beautiful. Kukur Tihar is one of them. I was delighted to be part of this lovely celebration initiated by our First Lady, Mrs. Sabina Kafle. It was a thoughtful way of bringing attention to the voiceless members of our society who give so much and ask for so little. As someone who has always believed in the special place animals hold in our lives, I feel that compassion should go beyond our homes and extend to every animal on our streets”.

“May we become a society that is kinder, more caring and more responsible towards all living beings. A lovely thought, and an even more meaningful message”, she added.

A few days ago, the actress celebrated her father's 80th birthday with a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude for seeing him healthy, happy, and full of energy.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dil Se' actress shared a glimpse of her father's disciplined lifestyle and revealed how he began his special day with his usual fitness routine. The actress said she had never seen her father healthier, happier or more full of life.

She wrote in the caption,“Dad's 80th!!! I honestly don't think I've ever seen Dad healthier, happier or more full of life”.

The actress revealed that her father had already walked 3 km in the morning and covered 12,000 steps in a day. He had also enjoyed eight-and-a-half hours of sleep and completed his morning exercises before getting ready for his birthday brunch.

Highlighting his discipline and enthusiasm for life, the actress said his approach to health and fitness made him special to the family.