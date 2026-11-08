Cachemonai.AI Inc. Appoints Technology Executive, Inventor And Entrepreneur Michael David Harris To Board Of Directors

Michael David Harris

Veteran innovator brings decades of company-building, enterprise technology and commercialization experience to AI business intelligence company

- Gregory Gallinat, CEO and Founder LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LOS GATOS, CA - 11/05/2026 - CacheMonai AI Inc., developer of the AI-powered Insights business analysis platform, announces the appointment of Michael David Harris to its Board of Directors. Harris will serve as one of five voting directors as the company establishes its board, while also continuing to serve on its Board of Advisors.The appointment adds extensive entrepreneurial, product development and commercialization experience to CacheMonai as it advances its technology and explores enterprise partnerships and future investment opportunities. Harris and CacheMonai CEO and Founder Gregory Gallinat have maintained a professional relationship spanning more than 25 years.A Career Built on Entrepreneurship and InnovationHarris founded Harris-Atlantis Ltd., which designed high-end speaker systems and peripherals for Apple II and Macintosh computers, and later founded and led Harris Laboratories as chief executive officer. He co-founded iREZ Research, helping develop early consumer video conferencing and digital imaging products for the Macintosh market. At VideoLabs, he joined as employee number 13 and contributed to the company during its journey to an initial public offering.As a founding member and Fellow of GlobalMed, Harris spent 24 years helping develop and commercialize telemedicine technologies for healthcare institutions and federal programs, including initiatives serving the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense. His work encompassed secure communications, medical imaging, clinical workflow modernization and enterprise technology deployment.His résumé credits him with contributing to more than $100 million in turnaround revenue growth over five years, authoring 14 patents, and receiving multiple technology leadership and innovation awards. He currently serves as the Chairman or PROJECTeM, LLC P.A. and Fractional Chief Innovation and Product Officer with Consulting Technology Architects, working on emerging AI-enabled systems and advanced software platforms.Strategic Leadership for the Next Stage“Michael brings a rare combination of engineering innovation, entrepreneurial experience and commercial leadership to CacheMonai,” said Gregory Gallinat, CEO and Founder of CacheMonai Inc.“Having known and worked with Michael for more than two decades, I understand his ability to turn ambitious technology concepts into practical business deliverables. His participation on both boards strengthens our strategic leadership as we expand our technology and commercial reach.”“CacheMonai has the pathway to help organizations gain deeper insights into their markets, uncovering new opportunities and make better strategic decisions,” said Harris.“Having worked alongside Gregory for more than 20 years, I recognize his vision and the tremendous future potential ahead. I look forward to helping guide the company's innovation, commercialization strategy and expansion into enterprise markets.”CacheMonai is developing its Insights platform to coordinate AI-assisted analysis of organizations, products, customer segments and market opportunities, with the goal of turning complex information into actionable business intelligence.About CacheMonai Inc.CacheMonai Inc. develops artificial intelligence-driven business analysis technology. Its Insights platform uses automated information gathering and coordinated language model operations to help organizations explore products, customers and commercial opportunities across industries. Learn more at: .Media contact:

Clayton Harris

PROJECTeM, LLC P.A.

+1 602-885-9538

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CacheMonai Inc. Appoints Technology Executive, Inventor and Entrepreneur Michael David Harris to Board of Directors News Provided By PROJECTeM, LLC P.A. November 08, 2026, 17:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.