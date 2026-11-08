BSF Celebrates Diwali With Border Guards Ex-Union Minister Exchanges Festive Greetings With BSF, BGB Along Bangladesh Border

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 8 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated Diwali with its Seema Praharis deployed at various border locations along the India-Bangladesh International Border on Sunday with traditional festivities, distribution of sweets and a message of unity and brotherhood.

A BSF spokesman said that Princee Rani, Inspector General (IG) of the BSF's Tripura Frontier, joined the celebrations with the border personnel at different locations.

The festivities featured the lighting of diyas, fireworks and distribution of sweets, spreading festive cheer and camaraderie among the troops guarding the country's borders.

During the celebrations, the IG appreciated the dedication, commitment and vigilance of the Seema Praharis in safeguarding the International Border and preventing trans-border crimes.

She also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the personnel who remain away from their families during festivals and other important occasions to ensure the security of the nation.

The celebrations reflected the BSF's spirit of unity, brotherhood and togetherness, reaffirming that the force observes Diwali as one family even while its personnel remain deployed along the country's borders.

All BSF Commandants distributed sweets to their respective Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) counterparts across all sectors as a gesture of goodwill and festive camaraderie on the occasion of Diwali.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister and BJP leader Pratima Bhowmik also celebrated the spirit of Diwali by exchanging festive greetings with BSF personnel and members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the Akhaura Integrated Check Post in Agartala.

In a Facebook post, Bhowmik said that BSF personnel remain deployed round the year along the International Border to ensure the security of the country.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, she visited the Akhaura Check Post and exchanged greetings with the personnel.

She added that while people across the country celebrate the festival of lights with their families, BSF personnel deployed along the borders remain away from their loved ones to protect the nation.

Bhowmik said that she exchanged Diwali greetings with both BSF personnel and their counterparts in the BGB, acknowledging their responsibilities and the importance of maintaining cordial relations along the border.

"BSF personnel remain deployed throughout the year along the border to ensure our security. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I visited the Akhaura Check Post and exchanged greetings with them. Even on festive occasions, they remain away from their families. Therefore, I exchanged Diwali greetings with our BSF brothers and sisters deployed for border security, as well as personnel of the BGB," she said in her Facebook post.

Expressing her wishes on the festival of lights, the former Union Minister added that she hoped that everyone would be able to live better and more peacefully together.

The Diwali celebrations and exchange of greetings highlighted the sacrifices of border personnel who remain on duty during festivals to ensure the safety and security of citizens, while also underscoring the spirit of goodwill and camaraderie among those serving on both sides of the International Border.