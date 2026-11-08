Baku's Victory Day Concert Concludes With Spectacular Fireworks (PHOTO)
The event was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Baku City Executive Authority, with the support of the Ministry of Culture.
The concert celebrated the sixth anniversary of the historic victory achieved by the Azerbaijani Army in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.
Renowned Azerbaijani artists, singers and dance groups performed at the event.
The programme featured musical performances celebrating Azerbaijan's heroic history, love for the homeland, national spirit and the unwavering resolve of its people. Patriotic songs, colourful stage performances and dance numbers once again evoked the pride inspired by the historic victory.
The festive concert concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.
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