864 Moovers Brings No-Hand-Off Long Distance Moving To Anderson And The Upstate

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Anderson, SC moving company 864 Moovers handles long distance moves with the same crew and truck from pickup to delivery.

ANDERSON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 864 Moovers Brings No-Hand-Off Long Distance Moving to Anderson and the UpstateLocally owned, minority-owned Anderson moving company keeps one crew and one truck on every move, from Atlanta, Charlotte and New York into Upstate South CarolinaANDERSON, S.C., November 8, 2026 - 864 Moovers, a locally owned and minority-owned moving company based in Anderson, South Carolina, is highlighting its direct long distance moving service for families and businesses relocating into and out of the Upstate. Unlike moves that pass between brokers, carriers and shared warehouses, every 864 Moovers long distance job is handled by the same crew and the same truck from pickup to delivery.The company runs regular routes from Atlanta, Charlotte and New York into Anderson County, and moves Upstate households to other states as well. Each move starts with a free video or in-home walkthrough and a written quote that lists every charge before moving day.Many long distance moves change hands along the way. One company loads the truck, another drives it, and belongings may wait in a warehouse until a shared truck fills. 864 Moovers removes those hand-offs. The movers who wrap and load a customer's furniture are the same movers who drive it and set it down in the new home. Because loads are never shared, there is no waiting for a truck to fill.On shorter interstate routes, many apartments and smaller homes are delivered the same day:. Atlanta to Anderson: about 120 to 130 miles up I-85. Charlotte to Anderson: about 135 miles down I-85 through Gastonia, Spartanburg and Greenville. New York to Anderson: about 750 miles, with certificates of insurance, freight elevator bookings and walk-ups handled at the New York endLong distance customers receive a written delivery window before the truck leaves and check-ins while their belongings are on the road. Moves can include full or partial packing, furniture disassembly and reassembly, floor and doorway protection at both homes, and short-term storage when a closing or lease date does not line up with move day.A full-service local mover for the UpstateLong distance moving sits alongside a full range of services for homes and businesses. 864 Moovers handles residential, apartment and student moves, commercial moving and office relocations, packing, storage, labor-only help, loading and unloading, furniture assembly and furniture delivery. Crews also move specialty items such as pianos, gun safes and pool tables.The company serves Anderson and communities across Upstate South Carolina, including Belton, Clemson, Greer, Mauldin, Pendleton, Powdersville, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, Taylors and Williamston. Its crews know the area well, from downtown Anderson to lake homes around Lake Hartwell, and they plan for long driveways, docks and outdoor furniture before they arrive.Built on local trust864 Moovers is guided by Christian-based values, with a stated mission to serve customers with excellence, integrity and compassion. The company is licensed and insured on every job, offers free and no-obligation estimates, and holds a 5.0-star Google rating across 56 reviews.Local organizations rely on the company as well. Anderson School District 5 uses 864 Moovers for institutional moves, and Farmer's Furniture works with the team for store pickups and home deliveries. Real estate agents refer clients facing tight closing dates, and apartment communities including Shadow Creek Apartments and Streams at Battery Park work with the crew.Families and businesses planning a move can request a free quote at 864moovers. The company recommends booking 3 to 6 weeks ahead for routes like Atlanta or Charlotte and 4 to 8 weeks ahead for longer routes like New York.About 864 Moovers864 Moovers is a locally owned and minority-owned moving company based in Anderson, South Carolina. The company provides residential, commercial, local and long distance moving, along with packing, storage, specialty item moving and furniture assembly and delivery across Upstate South Carolina. 864 Moovers is licensed and insured and offers free, no-obligation estimates. Learn more at .Media Contact864 Moovers Anderson, SC 29625 Phone: (864) 428-8843 Website:

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864 Moovers Brings No-Hand-Off Long Distance Moving to Anderson and the Upstate News Provided By Rotate Digital November 08, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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