MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Send a signed letter by Certified Mail before the notice deadline; 24 of 51 US jurisdictions require written notice for some gym cancellations, Postbye finds.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Postbye (postbye) is a US service that cancels subscriptions by mailing a formal cancellation letter, tracked until it is delivered. To cancel a gym membership by mail, Postbye's guides say to send a signed letter with the six items from its letter guide to the cancellation address in the contract, by Certified Mail before the notice deadline. Its guides for 371 gyms, part of 8,694 company guides, are now available to AI assistants through Postbye's free, read-only MCP server. The server returns how each company takes cancellations, the mailing address on file where one exists and a cancellation letter to fill in and send.

Claude, Cursor, GitHub Copilot in VS Code and ChatGPT in developer mode connect with one endpoint, postbye/mcp. The server needs no account, key or token, and clients that require OAuth can take an optional read-only token through its OAuth 2.1 discovery. Its four tools only look things up: nothing is changed, bought or sent, and Postbye's documentation states that nothing a user sends is stored. The server is listed in the Official MCP Registry as com/postbye, and directories that mirror the registry, including mcppedia and allmcpservers, carry the listing.

"An assistant that guesses an address can cost someone another month of charges," a Postbye Team representative said. "With the server, it can answer with the address on file and a letter that says the right things."

How to cancel a gym membership by mail

To cancel a gym membership by mail, start with the contract: find the notice period, the address for cancellation notices and any required method, then send a signed letter by Certified Mail with Return Receipt in time for the notice period. The address for notices is often a head office rather than the local club. Postbye's guides on how to cancel a gym membership cover 371 gym and fitness companies, 93 of them checked by hand. Planet Fitness takes cancellation letters at the member's home club, not head office, at least 7 days before the next charge. LA Fitness takes a mailed form postmarked at least 5 business days before the next billing date.

Postbye's state-by-state study finds that 24 of 51 US jurisdictions (the 50 states plus the District of Columbia) have at least one gym rule that requires written notice. The count includes only rules that name no email, phone or online alternative, judged on the gym statute alone.

What a cancellation letter needs to include

According to Postbye's guide to writing a cancellation letter, a good letter fits on one page and gives the company six things it needs to act without writing back:

1. The name and postal address as they appear on the account.

2. The account or member number.

3. One clear sentence saying the membership or subscription is cancelled.

4. The date the cancellation takes effect.

5. A request to stop all future charges.

6. A request for written confirmation.

The letter is dated, signed and copied, then sent by a method that proves delivery, such as Certified Mail.

How to cancel a subscription by mail

To cancel a subscription by mail, Postbye's guide on how to cancel a subscription by mail says to send a short signed letter with the account number, a clear statement that the subscription is cancelled and the end date. It goes to the mailing address in the company's terms or on the bill, by Certified Mail at least a week before the next billing date. The sender keeps the copy, the receipt and the delivery record.

Of the 1,516 companies Postbye checked by hand against their own pages, 129 list a postal route for cancelling. The other 1,387 list only routes such as online, phone or email, so Postbye advises cancelling there first; a letter then adds a dated written record of the request. Of those 1,387, 12 say they do not process cancellations sent by mail.

What AI assistants can look up

An assistant connected to the server can search for a company by name and open its full guide, with every mailing address on file, its sources and the date the facts were verified. It can also request a plain-text cancellation letter with the address to send it to. Guides checked by hand add the notice period and the traps to check before sending. As the server lists them, the largest of its 30 category hubs are news and magazines with 861 guides, insurance and protection plans with 719 and software and apps with 636.

"A cancellation is only as good as the proof that it arrived," the Postbye Team representative added. "A letter with a delivery record is what settles a dispute."

The assistants return information only. People who want the letter mailed can use Postbye's paid service, which writes the letter, mails it by USPS Certified Mail with Return Receipt, usually the next business day, emails the delivery proof and follows up to confirm the cancellation. Every order is backed by a money-back guarantee within 10 business days.

Postbye is independent and not affiliated with the companies named in its guides.

About Postbye

Postbye (postbye) cancels subscriptions by mail. It sends a formal cancellation letter by certified mail, tracks it until it is delivered and publishes free cancellation guides for 8,694 companies, with an MCP server that gives AI assistants the same data. Based in New York, N.Y.

Media contact: Postbye Team,..., (213) 212-5819, 26 Broadway, Suite 934, New York, NY 10007

Postbye Team

Postbye

+1 213-212-5819

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Postbye Publishes Guides to Cancel a Gym Membership by Mail for 371 Gyms, Now Available in AI Assistants News Provided By Postbye November 08, 2026, 16:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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