A ranking of ten transportation software development companies, led by COAX Software, with Intellias and TwinCore among the other firms covered.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Choosing a transportation software development company takes more than a polished portfolio. Buyers should look at how a team handles poor connectivity, live vehicle data, hardware links, and measurable operational results. This ranking of ten companies uses those criteria.

1. COAX Software

COAX Software is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, with a delivery center in Ukraine. Since 2010, this transportation software development company has completed more than 100 projects in travel, transport, and logistics. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified. Also, its engineers hold AWS credentials, and Clutch gives it 4.9 out of 5.

Its project results are specific:

- GrandBus and BSTK: This booking platform for an international bus operator replaced third-party ticket-reseller fees with direct sales, saving more than €30,000 a year. Driver apps validate QR tickets in 3.2 seconds at 99.7% accuracy. Calls asking where a bus is dropped from dropped from 35% to 5% per route.

- DrivenBus: A scheduled shuttle service in Dubai reached 91% on-time departures and 78% monthly subscription retention.

- DriveIQ AI: For a cross-border trucking fleet of 500 vehicles, the platform reached 89% ETA accuracy and cut late deliveries from 18% to 7%. Safety incidents fell 38%, and driver turnover fell 22%.

- DrivenConnect: This UK coach and minibus marketplace grew to more than 400 carriers.

- DrivenPeople: A driver-staffing platform verified credentials with 98.7% precision across 4,700+ registered drivers.

- SyncMatix: Its telematics platform brings GPS and OBD-II data together and cut customer support tickets by 45%.

The stack covers React Native, Node, Python, Mapbox, AWS, and Stripe. Offline-first design and hardware integration are the company's particular strengths.

Best for: companies that need offline-capable driver apps, live telematics, and passenger booking systems.

2. Intellias

Intellias built Map Scout, an AI agent that reads public data sources and road sensors and refreshes map data when road conditions change. The same team delivered a fleet platform that handles live carrier and supplier telemetry. Manual map compilation shrank considerably, and operators gained real-time insight into vehicles and transit conditions.

Best for: navigation, mapping, and AI-driven fleet intelligence.

3. TwinCore

TwinCore is the transportation software development services provider that built a modular TSM for a German freight carrier, plus a live load board with automated quoting for a US broker. Dispatch effort fell by half, and load matching became 60% faster.

Best for: freight carriers and brokers who want to automate dispatch and pricing.

4. LeewayHertz

LeewayHertz created TraceRx, a permissioned Hyperledger Sawtooth blockchain system for following humanitarian and pharmaceutical shipments from factory to final recipient. Auditor mobile apps and web dashboards keep the trail unbroken. The system helps block counterfeits and cargo theft and lets operators redirect expiring medical freight.

Best for: regulated cargo that needs verifiable traceability.

5. ScienceSoft

ScienceSoft is the transportation app development company that developed an IoT monitoring solution for a major Western European transport provider. Sensors in refrigerated trailers feed live data to dispatchers and drivers, who are warned of temperature drift before goods spoil. Carriers lose less cargo, and customers receive verified delivery-quality records.

Best for: cold-chain logistics and sensor-driven monitoring.

6. Saritasa

Saritasa produced a cross-platform mobile app and web admin portal linked to vehicle OBD-II and GPS devices. It scores driver behavior, logs maintenance automatically, and allows live route changes. Fleets gained better compliance, lower fuel spending from idle-time tracking, and automatic vehicle health alerts.

Best for: field fleets that depend on in-vehicle telematics.

7. Intellectsoft

Intellectsoft modernized a legacy dispatch and routing system for an enterprise logistics operator, replacing a monolith with cloud-native microservices. The new layer connects to SAP and Oracle ERPs and to regional compliance frameworks. Downtime during peak dispatch hours ended, and load-assignment APIs responded faster.

Best for: large enterprises that need a transportation software development company to replace aging logistics platforms.

8. MindInventory

MindInventory delivered a mobile-first last-mile delivery system with live customer map tracking, photo and signature proof of delivery, and a dynamic routing app for drivers. First-attempt delivery success improved, status-related support tickets dropped, and drivers spent less time idle.

Best for: on-demand and last-mile delivery services.

9. Vention

Vention supplies multi-disciplinary engineering teams to expand fast-growing digital freight marketplaces. It reworked load-search architecture and payment pipelines on tight schedules, so clients could absorb big surges in daily freight transactions without performance loss.

Best for: scale-ups that need extra engineering capacity quickly.

10. IT Craft

IT Craft built a web portal and mobile suite that lets small and mid-sized shippers request quotes, book freight, and follow truckloads live, without costly enterprise licenses. Clients moved phone and paper bookings online, and orders now take a few clicks.

Best for: smaller shippers digitizing manual booking with a skilled transportation mobile app development company.

About COAX Software

COAX Software is a software development company based in Northbrook, Illinois, with a delivery center in Ukraine. Founded in 2010, it has completed more than 100 travel, transport, and logistics projects. Its work includes offline-first mobile apps, telematics pipelines, AI route optimization, and booking platforms.

Serhii Danyliuk

COAX Software

+1 773-644-8871

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 10 Transportation Software Development Companies in 2026 News Provided By COAX Software November 08, 2026, 16:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.