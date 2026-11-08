Thai PM Anutin Inaugurates 27-Day Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival In Bangkok

MENAFN - IANS) Bangkok, Nov 8 (IANS) Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has inaugurated the Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2026, the longest Diwali celebration outside India, spanning 27 days across the month of November, the Indian Embassy in Thailand said.

"Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inaugurated the Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2026 today in the presence of Ambassador Puneet Agrawal, Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt and Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand Thapanee Kiatphaibool at ICONSIAM Bangkok," the Embassy said on social media platform X.

The Indian classical dance form Kuchipudi was presented at the inauguration.

"A cultural troupe from India, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), presented the vibrant Indian classical dance form Kuchipudi at the event," the Embassy said.

The festival is being celebrated across Thailand in collaboration with the Indian Embassy, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Indian diaspora associations.

"The longest Diwali celebration outside India, spanning 27 days across the month of November, the Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival is being celebrated across Thailand in collaboration with the Embassy of India, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and Indian diaspora associations and is an opportunity for visitors from all faiths & walks of life to experience and cherish India's rich cultural diversity in its full splendour," it said.

The Embassy described the celebrations as a reflection of the close ties between the two nations.

"The enthusiastic celebration of Diwali across Thailand is a symbol of the deep and ever growing cultural and people-to-people connect between India and Thailand," it added.

Meanwhile, Diwali was also celebrated with great enthusiasm in San Antonio in the US, jointly organised by the City of San Antonio and Anuja SA – San Antonio–Chennai Sister City Alliance.

"Consul General D.C. Manjunath joined San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, city Council members and community leaders for the festivities, celebrating the spirit of friendship and cultural connections between India and the United States," the Consulate General of India in Houston said on X.

The celebrations featured the Diwali River Parade, with colourful floats representing various Indian states, traditional cultural performances, music and Indian cuisine, with thousands of visitors enjoying the festivities along San Antonio's River Walk.

"The event highlighted the growing cultural ties between India and San Antonio and the important role of the Indian-American community in fostering people-to-people connections," the Consulate said.