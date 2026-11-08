Keralam: Motorist Confronts Woman For Ghost Prank On Dark Road As Argument Escalates In Ernakulam (WATCH)

In a bizarre incident caught on camera, a motorist from Kerala's Ernakulam confronted a woman for pulling a ghost prank on a dark, isolated stretch of road late at night, leading to an intense verbal clash between the two.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on Instagram, a man who was on his two-wheeler was seen angrily confronting a woman wearing a white gown and ghosh makeup, for her prank video shoot that posed a major risk to night-time commuters, especially on a road that lacks streetlights and sees frequent two-wheeler traffic.

The ghost prank has been quite popular among content creators on social media platforms, with many resorting to scaring pedestrians and motorists in unlit areas for views and likes. However, such a prank becomes controversial if the limits are crossed.

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How Did the Confrontation Unfold?

On the dark stretch of road in Ernakulam, the man was riding on his scooter when a prankster pulled up right in front of him, dressed as a ghost, attempting to scare him for the camera. The scooterist immediately had to brake as he panicked for a split second, nearly losing balance on the unlit road.

Realising it was for a social media video, the rider stopped his scooter and turned back to confront the woman and her filming crew. In the viral video, man was seen angrily lecturing the prankster, who is also a social media influencer, about the dangers of scaring drivers at night, pointing out that a sudden fright could easily cause a fatal crash or force vehicles off the road.

“What kind of behaviour is this? Is this a prank? We have to go to work in the morning and in the afternoon. Why are you pranking me? We've done so much work. Now we're going home. How can you scare me like this? This is such a bad example,” the motorist's comments translated from Malayalam.

“If anybody dies here, how will you be at peace? How can I talk to you? What do you want me to say? We have to go to work in the morning and in the afternoon. That's when you start pranking me,” he added.

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Despite the pranksters trying to downplay the situation and defend their prank as harmless entertainment, the motorist held his ground, insisting that public safety should never be sacrificed for viral clout.

The motorist left the scene after issuing a stern warning to the group to clear out, urging them to consider the safety of other late-night commuters.

Why Ghost Pranks Pose Serious Risks on Public Roads?

The ghost pranks have been quite popular in India, especially in Kerala, where the pranksters set up elaborate scenes on poorly lit roads to capture shocked reactions for short-form video platforms.

The pranksters often use public roads as their personal sets without considering the severe hazards created for commuters. The night-time travellers, especially those who are returning home after a long day at work, are already tired and rely heavily on clear sightlines to navigate safely.

When a prankster suddenly jumps out from the shadows in white attire, it triggers an immediate reflex panic. For two-wheeler riders, a split-second fright can easily lead to a sudden loss of balance, sudden braking skids, or dangerous swerves into oncoming traffic. Beyond the direct risk of severe incidents, such irresponsible stunts, create unnecessary fear and distress on isolated routes.

Meanwhile, law authorities across the country have previously intervened in similar 'ghost prank' instances, booking creators under various sections of the law. including wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation, due to the severe hazard they present to motorists.

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