Baku's Joy Is Ankara's Pride, And Shusha's Pride Is Pride Of Our Entire Nation Turkish President

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The joy of Baku is the joy of Ankara, and the pride of Shusha is the pride of our entire nation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote this on his X page.

“Those who seek to undermine our brotherhood, strengthened by the allied relations established through the Declaration we signed in Shusha on June 15, 2021, will never achieve their goals, neither today nor tomorrow, just as they failed to do so yesterday.

With the permission of Almighty God, our unity will remain steadfast forever,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.