H2ocean Showcases Sea Salt Based Oral Care Innovation At FDHA's 100Th Anniversary Annual Symposium

Dr. Rajiv Saini (L), with Shankisha Sizemore, FDHA's 100th President (center), and Scott Stier(R)

Dr. Rajiv Saini, following his invited two-hour lecture on Oral-Systemic Health Integration at the FDHA 2026 Annual Symposium.

Dental hygienists engage with the H2Ocean team at the FDHA 2026 Annual Symposium

Difference between Red Sea Salt and Table Salt

H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash

At the Florida Dental Hygienists' Association Conference, H2Ocean highlighted the science and benefits of natural sea salt based oral care products.

- Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO, H2OceanSTUART, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- H2Ocean, a pioneer in natural sea salt based oral care products, proudly participated in the 2026 Florida Dental Hygiene Symposium, organized by the Florida Dental Hygienists' Association (FDHA), held October 15–18, 2026, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The symposium marked a historic milestone as FDHA celebrated its 100th anniversary, bringing together dental hygienists, educators, students, researchers, and industry professionals to exchange knowledge, explore emerging scientific developments, and advance the future of preventive oral healthcare. Representing H2Ocean at the event were Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, and Scott Stier, Executive Vice President, who actively engaged with attendees, shared insights into the science behind natural sea salt based oral care, and highlighted the company's continued commitment to innovation, education, and preventive healthcare.Dr. Rajiv Saini Delivers Highly Appreciated Lecture on Oral Systemic Health Integration. A major highlight of H2Ocean's participation was an invited two-hour scientific presentation delivered by Dr. Rajiv Saini, titled "Oral Systemic Health Connections: The Future." The lecture attracted an enthusiastic audience of dental hygienists and healthcare professionals interested in understanding the growing scientific evidence connecting oral health with systemic diseases. Drawing on his extensive research background in periodontology, oral microbiology, and inflammatory diseases, Dr. Saini explored the relationship between periodontal inflammation and systemic health, the importance of maintaining a balanced oral microbiome, and the expanding role of dental hygienists in preventive and interdisciplinary healthcare. The session also highlighted emerging approaches to oral hygiene, including the potential role of naturally derived oral care solutions in supporting oral tissue health, maintaining microbial balance, and complementing routine preventive care. The presentation was highly appreciated by attendees, generating engaging discussions and reinforcing the importance of evidence based oral healthcare. In recognition of his presentation and dedication to professional education, Dr. Saini was presented with a Certificate of Recognition for his outstanding contribution as a featured speaker at FDHA 2026.Reflecting on the experience, Dr. Saini stated: "Oral health is increasingly being recognized as an essential component of overall health, and dental hygienists are at the forefront of this important transformation. It was truly rewarding to engage with such an enthusiastic audience and share scientific perspectives on oral systemic health integration. Receiving this recognition from FDHA is a meaningful honor and further strengthens my commitment to advancing scientific education, preventive healthcare, and innovative oral care solutions."H2Ocean's Natural Sea Salt Oral Care Solutions Generate Strong Interest throughout the symposium, H2Ocean representatives interacted with dental hygienists, educators, and oral healthcare professionals who expressed considerable enthusiasm about the company's innovative approach to oral hygiene and healing support through natural sea salt based formulations. The company's flagship H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash, a patented sea salt based oral rinse formulated with Red Sea salt, lysozyme, and xylitol, attracted particular attention for its alcohol free, dye free, and fluoride free formulation and its potential role in supporting daily oral hygiene and a gentle oral care routine.Dental professionals were especially interested in learning how sea salt based formulations could complement conventional oral hygiene practices while offering a gentle alternative for individuals seeking products without alcohol, artificial dyes, or harsh additives. Complimentary product samples were distributed throughout the event, giving dental professionals the opportunity to personally evaluate H2Ocean's offerings and consider their potential applications in everyday clinical practice and patient education. The enthusiastic interactions reflected growing professional interest in oral care products that combine naturally derived ingredients with scientific research and product innovation.H2Ocean believes in building stronger connections with the dental hygiene community. Scott Stier, Executive Vice President of H2Ocean, emphasized the importance of establishing meaningful relationships with dental hygienists and educators, who play a critical role in guiding patients toward better oral hygiene practices. "The enthusiasm we witnessed at FDHA 2026 was remarkable. Dental hygienists were genuinely excited to learn about the science behind our sea salt based products and how these innovative formulations can support their patients' everyday oral care needs. Their interest and feedback reinforce the tremendous opportunity for H2Ocean to expand awareness, strengthen professional relationships, and make natural sea salt based oral care more accessible to the dental community," Scott Stier, Executive Vice President, H2Ocean.H2Ocean's participation also provided valuable opportunities to exchange clinical perspectives, discuss evolving patient needs, and explore potential educational initiatives with dental professionals. The company's commitment extends beyond product development to supporting scientific education, research collaborations, and professional awareness of innovative oral care approaches.Celebrating 100 Years of Dental Hygiene Excellence. H2Ocean congratulates the Florida Dental Hygienists' Association on its remarkable prestigious milestone, recognizing a century of leadership in advancing dental hygiene education, professional excellence, and public oral health. The company extends its sincere appreciation to the FDHA leadership, organizing committee, speakers, volunteers, and participating dental hygienists for organizing an exceptional symposium and creating an engaging platform for professional learning and collaboration. As H2Ocean continues expanding its scientific initiatives and professional engagement, events such as FDHA 2026 reinforce the company's mission to bridge natural innovation with evidence based oral healthcare. With a continued focus on education, research, and naturally inspired product development, H2Ocean remains committed to advancing oral wellness and supporting dental professionals in delivering better patient care.Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Stuart, Florida, H2Ocean is an innovative healthcare company specializing in patented sea salt based health and personal wellness products. The company combines the mineral rich properties of Red Sea salt with scientific innovation to develop gentle, naturally inspired formulations designed to support hygiene, healing, and everyday wellness. H2Ocean continues to collaborate with healthcare professionals, academic institutions, and research organizations to advance scientific understanding of sea salt based formulations and expand their potential applications across healthcare.

Rajiv Saini

H2Ocean LLC

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H2Ocean at the FDHA 2026 Annual Symposium in Orlando, FL.

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H2Ocean Showcases Sea Salt Based Oral Care Innovation at FDHA's 100th Anniversary Annual Symposium News Provided By H2Ocean LLC November 08, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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