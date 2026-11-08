European Youth Summit 2026 Draws Global Delegates To Geneva

A speaker addresses an audience from a podium during the European Youth Summit (EYS), hosted by the Centre for Diplomatic Advancement (CDA) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ambassador Miroslav Papa, Permanent Observer of the Council of Europe to the UN Office in Geneva, delivers a speech at a conference.

Delegates of the European Youth Summit gather for a group photograph outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Delegates joined diplomatic briefings, a WTO study visit, and sessions with UN and Council of Europe officials across four days in Geneva.

GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GENEVA, Switzerland - The Centre for Diplomatic Advancement (CDA) hosted the European Youth Summit 2026 (EYS 2026) from June 5th to 8th at the Mövenpick Hotel Geneva, bringing together more than 200 delegates from over 120 countries for four days of diplomatic training, institutional engagement, and policy dialogue.The summit opened with a fireside chat with Özge Aydoğan, Director of the Beyond Lab at the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), on youth engagement at the UN. Day two featured a high-level diplomatic session with Ambassador Miroslav Papa, Permanent Observer of the Council of Europe to the UN Office in Geneva, alongside an interactive workshop with Haley McClain Hill on cross-cultural leadership. Day three brought sessions on humanitarian demining and peacebuilding with Tim van Doorne of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD), a negotiation and leadership workshop with Marzia Marastoni of the Negotiation Council Geneva, and a session on sustainable peace with Elio Azar of Principles for Peace and Marianne Antunes of the Geneva Graduate Institute.The program closed with one institutional visit on its final day: a study visit to the World Trade Organization at the Centre William Rappard, where 100 selected delegates were received across two briefing sessions.Delegates represented a broad range of countries and academic backgrounds, reflecting CDA's continued focus on building a global pipeline of young leaders with direct exposure to multilateral institutions in Geneva.The European Youth Summit is part of CDA's broader portfolio of international youth diplomacy programs, which also includes the Civic Youth Forum and the Youth Action Summit, held annually across major European cities.About the Centre for Diplomatic Advancement (CDA): CDA designs and delivers international youth diplomacy programs that connect emerging leaders with governments, multilateral institutions, and civil society organizations. Its flagship events include the European Youth Summit, Civic Youth Forum and Youth Action Summit.Students and young professionals eager to participate in these high-level global dialogues can secure fully funded delegate positions through CDA's rigorous, merit-based selection process. For each flagship event, the Centre for Diplomatic Advancement awards comprehensive scholarships that cover summit access, international travel, and accommodation. The evaluation board selects candidates who demonstrate exceptional civic leadership, a commitment to cross-border cooperation, and a proven track record of community impact. Prospective delegates are encouraged to monitor the official CDA application portal during open recruitment cycles to submit their credentials and join the next generation of global changemakers.

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European Youth Summit 2026 Draws Global Delegates to Geneva News Provided By Centre for Diplomatic Advancement November 08, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional



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