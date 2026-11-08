Egypt, UAE Sweep Prestigious WGA Among 80 Competing Nations

EGYPT, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have claimed top honors at the World Golf Awards, triumphing over representatives from roughly 80 countries during a ceremony hosted in Egypt for the first time on the African continent.The event, held at the Madinaty Golf Club on the eastern outskirts of Cairo, underscored the growing stature of Egypt as premier international hub for sports tourism and major global tournaments.Regional excellence and triumphsThe awards highlighted the outstanding performance of sporting and hospitality institutions across both countries:.Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG): Awarded World's Best Golf Hospitality Development Company..Madinaty Golf Club: Crowned Best Golf Course in Egypt and Africa. The club successfully defended its title as Egypt's best golf course for the sixth consecutive year and Africa's best for the fourth year running.United Arab Emirates HonoreesUAE destinations and facilities secured several prestigious regional accolades:.Best Golf Course in the Middle East: Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.Best Golf Destination in the Middle East: Abu Dhabi.Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility in the Middle East: Al Zorah Golf Club.Best Clubhouse in the Middle East: Al Zorah Golf ClubExpanding horizons and boosting tourismAddressing the ceremony, Omar Hisham Talaat, Chief Business Development Officer at TMG and President of the Egyptian Golf Federation (EGF), emphasized that hosting the World Golf Awards in Africa for the first time marks a milestone, reflecting international confidence in Egypt's capability to stage world-class sporting events.Talaat noted that the Group's vision for developing golf in Egypt extends beyond Madinaty. TMG is currently working on next-generation golf destinations, including the "Red Sea Links" in Sharm El-Sheikh, a new course at SouthMED on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, and the historic redevelopment of the "Mena House" golf course overlooking the Giza Pyramids, in collaboration with renowned designer Robert Trent Jones Jr.Talaat stressed that hosting international tournaments plays a vital role in attracting high-spending tourists, creating opportunities for young Egyptian talent, and solidifying the nation's position as a leading global golf tourism destination.Chris Frost, Managing Director of the World Golf Awards, expressed delight at holding the 13th annual ceremony in Egypt, the first time in the African continent. He praised Madinaty Golf Club as an exceptional sports and tourism venue, noting that Egypt possesses the ideal climate, top-tier courses, and rich historical landmarks to establish itself as one of the world's preeminent golf tourism hubs.

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Egypt, UAE sweep prestigious WGA among 80 competing nations News Provided By Link Comm November 08, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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