Michael K. Owino Wins Rembrandt Prize In Barcelona, His Fifth Award Of 2026

Rembrandt Prize gala dinner at Sala Aquarella in Barcelona

The Copenhagen artist exhibited The Invisible Child at Barcelona's European Museum of Modern Art in a year that has included ten exhibitions.

- Michael k. OwinoCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK, DENMARK, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Danish-Tanzanian artist Michael K. Owino received the Rembrandt Prize from Fondazione Effetto Arte at Sala Aquarella in Barcelona on October 31, 2026.The gala guests gathered for a three-course dinner, and the awards ceremony continued well past midnight. That weekend, Owino's work The Invisible Child was on view at the European Museum of Modern Art (MEAM) as part of the 6th Barcelona Art Biennial.The exhibition brought together artists from 38 countries across two floors of the museum. For his contribution, Owino chose a subject that can be easy to miss even in a crowded room.“Some children grow up surrounded by people, yet remain completely unseen,” he writes in the text accompanying The Invisible Child. The work belongs to Letters and Leaves, a series of four works about childhood, separation and the things people struggle to say to one another. The print shown in Barcelona measures 60 × 85 cm and is one of an edition of three on Highland Gloss 2000 fine art paper.Eleven months before the Barcelona gala, on November 29, 2025, Owino received the International Poseidon Prize at the Scuola Grande di San Teodoro in Venice. In March 2026, he presented work in Milan at The Universal Genius, a tribute to Leonardo da Vinci. In June, he exhibited at Rome's Museo Venanzo Crocetti in a group exhibition curated by Monica Ferrarini.In September, an exhibition in Monaco and an award ceremony in Cannes fell on the same weekend. Owino exhibited at 40 Étoiles pour Monaco during art3f Monaco and received the International Renoir Prize in Cannes. Later that month, his work appeared in Milano Contemporary and in Art Is All That Remains at Il Leone Art Gallery in Rome.The Rembrandt Prize brings Owino's total to five awards in a year that has included ten exhibitions. Based in Copenhagen, the former drummer, bassist and novelist now works across collage, acrylic and sculpture.For interviews, artwork images and photographs from the Barcelona gala, contact Studio Owino at....

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Prize Rembrandt /MEAM 6th BIENALE

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Michael K. Owino Wins Rembrandt Prize in Barcelona, His Fifth Award of 2026 News Provided By Studio Owino November 08, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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