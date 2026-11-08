After Notre Dame's 31-24 Win Over No. 1 Miami, Stretch Limousine, Inc. Shares Chicago Fan Travel Tips

Notre Dame limo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NORRIDGE, IL - November 8, 2026 - Following Notre Dame's 31-24 victory over No. 1 Miami on Saturday night, Stretch Limousine, Inc. is sharing travel recommendations for Chicago-area football fans planning to attend the Fighting Irish's remaining home games. The company's game-day advisory covers driving times, transportation reservations, cold-weather preparation and Notre Dame Stadium entry policies.Notre Dame's November 7 victory kept its postseason ambitions alive. According to Notre Dame Athletics, quarterback CJ Carr threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns as the Irish held off Miami's second-half comeback. The Atlantic Coast Conference box score recorded a crowd of 77,622 and a temperature of 40 degrees.Two regular-season home games remain on Notre Dame's published schedule. The Fighting Irish host the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, November 21, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The SMU matchup is Notre Dame's scheduled Senior Day game.Chicago to South Bend: Allow More Time Than ExpectedThe trip from the Chicago area to South Bend typically takes around two hours by car under normal conditions, depending on the pickup location. Game-day traffic, highway delays, parking restrictions and crowds leaving the stadium can lengthen the journey.South Bend operates on Eastern Time, one hour ahead of Chicago. The November 14 kickoff at 3:30 p.m. in South Bend, for example, is 2:30 p.m. in Chicago.For private group transportation, Stretch Limousine, Inc. recommends planning on at least a 10-hour round-trip hourly charter, with additional time for evening kickoffs, tailgating, airport pickups or other stops. Ten hours is an outing-planning guideline, not the driving time.Groups should agree on a postgame meeting location before arriving, since traffic controls may prevent vehicles from returning to the original drop-off point.Cold Weather and Stadium EssentialsNovember weather deserves as much attention as travel time. A mild afternoon can give way to freezing temperatures after sunset, while rain, wind or snow can make several hours outdoors uncomfortable.Fans should check the South Bend forecast and bring layers, a warm coat, gloves, a hat, waterproof footwear and rain protection. Blankets and approved heated apparel can be especially helpful for evening games.Stadium preparation begins with two simple items: a valid game ticket and a photo ID. Notre Dame uses mobile ticketing, and its official guidance says fans must present tickets through their Notre Dame ticket accounts or digital wallets. Screenshots are not accepted for entry. A photo ID is advisable for identification or ticket-related assistance, although it is not a general admission requirement.Notre Dame's published stadium policies allow binoculars without their cases, blankets and seat cushions no larger than 16 by 16 inches, without pockets or compartments. Stadium chairs and chair backs are generally prohibited.Approved clear bags must be no larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches; small clutches are limited to 4.5 by 6.5 inches. Fans should review the university's current stadium policies before leaving home, as prohibited belongings may need to be returned to a vehicle.A Possible December Playoff Game Could Bring Winter Travel ChallengesThere may also be another South Bend trip to consider in December.The College Football Playoff's first-round games are scheduled for December 18 and 19, with qualifying higher-seeded teams hosting. Notre Dame has not clinched a home playoff game; selection and seeding will determine its postseason path.If South Bend hosts a December matchup, fans should be prepared for possible snow, icy roads and below-freezing temperatures. Additional winter travel time and flexible arrangements would be particularly important.Early Transportation Reservations RecommendedStretch Limousine, Inc. provides hourly Notre Dame game-day transportation from the Chicago area, including pickups at O'Hare and Midway airports, hotels and other arranged locations.Groups should reserve early and confirm vehicle capacity, pickup plans, included hours and overtime terms. The company's football game-day transportation is offered through hourly charters rather than one-way transfers.Vehicle options and reservation information are available on the company's Chicago-to-Notre-Dame football transportation page. Game tickets must be purchased separately.About Stretch Limousine, Inc.Stretch Limousine, Inc. is a Chicago-area ground transportation company based in Norridge, Illinois, providing private car, limousine, van and group transportation services for airports, corporate trips, sporting events and special occasions. The company is not affiliated with the University of Notre Dame.

Christopher Radkowski

Stretch Limousine, Inc.

+1 773-230-1637

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After Notre Dame's 31-24 Win Over No. 1 Miami, Stretch Limousine, Inc. Shares Chicago Fan Travel Tips News Provided By Stretch Limousine, Inc. November 08, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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