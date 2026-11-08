Shopview Releases Free Parts Markup Calculator That Shows Heavy-Duty Repair Shops What To Charge For Parts

Parts Markup Calculator

New free tool allows heavy-duty shop owners to see the selling price, real margin and gross profit on any part

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShopView, the heavy-duty repair shop management platform, has released a free Parts Markup Calculator for independent truck, trailer, diesel and equipment repair shops. The calculator shows the true margin on every part a shop sells and helps owners set parts prices that increase gross profit.A common pricing error at the parts counter is treating markup and margin as the same number. Markup is calculated on what a shop pays for a part, while margin, the figure reported by accountants and on profit-and-loss statements, is calculated on the selling price. A part bought for $100 and sold for $135 carries a 35% markup but a 26% margin. A shop that sets a 35% markup expecting a 35% margin falls about 9 percentage points short of that target every month, and would need a 54% markup to reach it.In addition to pricing individual parts by markup or margin, the calculator builds a tiered parts matrix, a pricing table that applies a set markup to each cost range so every service writer prices the same part the same way.ShopView's default matrix includes 11 cost ranges, from a 300% markup on parts costing $1 or less, such as O-rings, to 20% on parts over $2,500, such as engines and transmissions.Higher markups on low-cost parts cover the time spent ordering, stocking and billing them, while lower markups keep shops competitive on high-cost components that fleet customers price-shop. Shops can adjust each range to their market.The tool also estimates the financial impact of a markup change. In its default example, a shop that purchases $50,000 in parts per month and raises its average markup from 25% to 40% would add $7,500 in monthly gross profit, or $90,000 per year, on the same parts volume. Because the shop's parts cost does not change, each additional point of markup goes directly to gross profit. Results vary with each shop's figures.The new calculator joins ShopView's free Labor Rate Calculator, which shows the hourly rate a shop needs to cover technician wages, overhead and profit.The Parts Markup Calculator is available at .About ShopViewShopView is heavy-duty repair shop management software for independent truck, trailer, diesel, and equipment repair facilities. Built by shop owners, the platform serves single-location shops and multi-location operations across North America, including businesses with three to more than 50 technicians. ShopView holds the highest ratings in its category across G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, based on more than 160 verified customer reviews.

Cody McCarthy

ShopView

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ShopView Releases Free Parts Markup Calculator That Shows Heavy-Duty Repair Shops What to Charge for Parts News Provided By ShopView November 08, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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