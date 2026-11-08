World Patients Alliance Concludes Its 3Rd World Patients Conference In Nairobi

The Global Voice of Patients

From Voice to Action: Patients Shaping the Health System

- Andrew Spiegel, Chair, World Patients AllianceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NAIROBI, Kenya, 8 November 2026 - The World Patients Alliance (WPA) concluded its 3rd World Patients Conference following two days of discussion on strengthening patients' roles in healthcare decisions and health system improvement. Held on 7–8 November at Villa Rosa Kempinski, Nairobi, under the theme“From Voice to Action: Patients Shaping the Health System,” the hybrid event brought together patients, advocates, patient organizations, healthcare professionals, policymakers and other stakeholders.Nine sessions explored how patient experience could inform treatment, care planning, policy and service evaluation. Topics included AI and digital health, strategic partnerships, and translating policy into people-centred care. Presentations, panels and regional dialogue examined the knowledge, skills and opportunities needed for meaningful patient participation.WPA Chair Andrew Spiegel, Conference Chair Regina Kamoga and WPA CEO Dr. Hussain Jafri opened the conference, connecting patient advocates with international health institutions, professional associations and national health bodies across countries and disease areas.Universal health coverage featured in a session on co-creating health systems with patients. Irina Papieva of the World Health Organization (WHO) discussed translating global commitments into people-centred systems. Panellists contributed perspectives from the African Union Development Agency–NEPAD, the World Organization of Family Doctors and Kenya's Ministry of Health.Patient–provider collaboration discussions examined trust, shared decision-making and sustained patient involvement in services and governance. Contributors included Jacqueline W. Kitulu, President of the World Medical Association; José Luis Cobos Serrano, President of the International Council of Nurses (ICN); and Robert Moss, Vice President of the International Pharmaceutical Federation, alongside hospital-sector and patient representatives.Patient safety and self-care were central themes. Helen Haskell, Chair of WPA's Patient Safety & Quality Council, moderated a session on safety across noncommunicable disease care. WHO's Manjulaa Narasimhan and Greg Perry of the Global Self-Care Federation contributed to discussions on health literacy, reliable information and support for managing health.The AI and digital health session examined risks of excluding patients whose access, capabilities or circumstances were overlooked in technology design. A health emergencies discussion addressed continuity of care during conflict, displacement and other crises, with contributions from WHO and the International Committee of the Red Cross.WPA signed two Memoranda of Understanding, with the University of Kalisz, Poland, and ICN. The university collaboration focused on online training, including the Patient Advocate Champion Programme and Patient Safety Training Programme, to strengthen patients', caregivers' and advocates' knowledge and skills. The ICN agreement established collaboration to advance advocacy for nurse retention and patient-centred healthcare worldwide.The African Regional Meeting on 8 November examined advocacy and healthcare access across the continent. Abigail Simon-Hart of The Bricon Foundation presented, followed by a regional panel. Zakariya'u Dauda of the National Youth Antimicrobial Resistance Campaign and Regina Kamoga led a co-creation workshop on antimicrobial resistance and patient engagement.Global Patient Insight Group Meetings addressed Alzheimer's disease and dementias, cancers, and sickle cell disease, supported by Bristol Myers Squibb. WPA's annual Council Meeting enabled member organizations to discuss its work and priorities for strengthening the global patient voice.Across the programme, participants connected patient engagement with practical questions about care design, access and delivery. Patient organizations exchanged advocacy experience and built cross-border connections, while healthcare professionals and policymakers heard patient perspectives on barriers to care and opportunities for partnership.WPA thanked participants, speakers, moderators and partners, acknowledging Conference Silver Sponsors EMD Serono, Boehringer Ingelheim and Bristol Myers Squibb, and Bronze Sponsor Roche.The conference provided a basis for continued collaboration on patient advocacy, safer care and inclusive health systems. WPA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring patient experience informs healthcare decisions and advancing access to safe, high-quality and affordable care.About World Patients AllianceThe World Patients Alliance is a US-registered nonprofit umbrella organization working across disease areas and world regions to advance the global patient voice. WPA promotes patient empowerment and meaningful engagement in healthcare planning, provision, monitoring, research and evaluation. Its vision is access to safe, high-quality and affordable healthcare for all patients worldwide.

Andrew Spiege

World Patients Alliance

+1 267-271-9314

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World Patients Alliance Concludes its 3rd World Patients Conference in Nairobi News Provided By World Patients Alliance November 08, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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