MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JD Credit explains how a bank Debt Consolidation Plan, a consolidation loan and free credit counselling differ, and how to test which one helps.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Year-End Debt Check: What Singapore Borrowers Should Know About Consolidation

The end of the year is a good time to add up what you owe. JD Credit, a licensed moneylender in Singapore, is encouraging borrowers juggling several repayments to compare their options before taking on any new credit. Combining debts can make repayments simpler, but it does not reduce what is owed, and different routes suit different people.

Three routes, three different things

A bank Debt Consolidation Plan is a specific scheme offered by participating financial institutions. It is open to Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents earning from S$20,000 to below S$120,000 a year, with net personal assets below S$2 million and interest-bearing unsecured debt above 12 times monthly income. Institutions may set higher income criteria. Existing unsecured facilities are closed or suspended, and the approving institution provides a revolving facility capped at one month's income. Joint accounts, renovation, education and medical loans, and business credit are excluded. Credit Counselling Singapore explains the criteria on its Debt Consolidation Plan page. Borrowers who qualify should look at this scheme first.

A consolidation loan from a licensed moneylender is a separate product. It is not a Debt Consolidation Plan. It uses one new loan to clear selected balances, and is subject to the lender's assessment and the statutory rules. Interest is capped at 4% a month, the upfront administrative fee at 10% of the principal, and unsecured borrowing across all licensed moneylenders is generally capped at six times monthly income for those earning S$20,000 a year or more. A three-business-day cooling-off period applies to unsecured loans other than business loans.

Credit counselling comes from Credit Counselling Singapore, a non-profit that can facilitate repayment arrangements where suitable. It can be reached on 6225 5227.

Three checks before you consolidate

Add up every monthly repayment. This is the figure any new arrangement has to beat.

Compare the total repayment. Multiply the new instalment by the number of months, then add every fee. Compare the result with what you would repay if you carried on as you are. A lower monthly figure over a longer period can still cost more overall.

Check what caused the gap. If cleared credit facilities are used again, you could owe both the old debt and the new loan.

When another loan is not the answer

If you are already borrowing to make repayments, speak to Credit Counselling Singapore before applying for more credit. Anyone worried about taking further loans can also use the self-exclusion option introduced by the Ministry of Law, which blocks new loans from licensed moneylenders. Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents can choose a minimum period of one or two years, and foreigners residing in Singapore a minimum of two years. It does not reduce existing debt.

About JD Credit: JD Credit Pte. Ltd. is a moneylender licensed by the Registrar of Moneylenders, Licence No. 43/2026. Established in 2010, it operates from 531 Upper Cross Street, #01-38 Hong Lim Complex, Singapore 050531. Landline: +65 6292 7717.

This release is general information. It is not financial advice or an offer of credit.

JD Credit Team

JD Credit Pte. Ltd

+65 6292 7717

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Year-End Debt Check: What Singapore Borrowers Should Know About Consolidation News Provided By MediaPlus Digital November 08, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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