Punjab: BJP Lights Lamps In Memory Of Youths Lost To Drug Menace On Diwali, Pledges To Fight Addiction

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 8 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab on Sunday marked Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas by lighting special lamps at the party's state office in memory of young people who lost their lives to drug abuse, highlighting the growing concern over the drug menace in the state.

Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon participated in the ceremony and lit lamps, including one dedicated to the youths who fell victim to drug addiction.

The symbolic gesture was also a tribute to families whose lives have been devastated by drugs, particularly mothers who lost their sons and sisters who lost their brothers.

The party said the initiative was dedicated to households whose lights had been extinguished by the drug menace, remembering the families struggling with the irreparable loss of their loved ones.

On the occasion, Dhillon prayed for Punjab to be freed from the scourge of drugs and expressed hope that peace, prosperity and happiness would return to every household in the state.

The BJP also linked the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas with its resolve to fight drug addiction.

The festival commemorates the release of the sixth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, from Gwalior Fort along with 52 kings.

Describing Bandi Chhor Divas as a symbol of freedom from oppression and restrictions, the BJP said Punjab today needed liberation from the grip of drugs, which has affected its youth and countless families.

The BJP reiterated its commitment to stand with families affected by drug abuse and vowed to continue its fight against the menace until the state is free from the problem.

Extending greetings on Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas, the BJP prayed for divine blessings for Punjab and expressed hope that the festivals would bring happiness, prosperity and renewed hope to every household.