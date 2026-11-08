Anuj Shrivatri Becomes India's 100Th Chess Grandmaster In Historic Win

Anuj Shrivatri Makes History for Indian Chess

International Master Anuj Shrivatri of Madhya Pradesh won the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship to become India's 100th Grandmaster and the first from his state to achieve the title. Shrivatri secured the title after scoring seven points from his final eight games, following a defeat in the opening round. His performance helped him win the tournament and achieve the Grandmaster title, marking a milestone for Indian chess as well as Madhya Pradesh, according to ChessBase India.

Significance of the 100th Grandmaster Milestone

The achievement was particularly significant as chess enthusiasts in India had been awaiting the country's 100th Grandmaster, while Madhya Pradesh had been waiting for its first player to earn the prestigious title. All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Nitin Narang congratulated Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th Grandmaster after winning the 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships 2026 and securing the direct GM title. He described the achievement as a historic milestone and a proud moment for Indian chess, expressing hope that the country would reach 200 Grandmasters next.

Official Congratulations and Recognition

“GRANDMASTER No. 100 FOR BHARAT! India achieves a historic milestone as Anuj Shrivatri becomes the country's 100th Grandmaster by winning the 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships 2026 in Ozamiz City, Philippines, securing the direct GM title! Congratulations, Anuj! A proud moment for Indian chess. Onwards to 200 Grandmasters,” he said in a post on X. (ANI)

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