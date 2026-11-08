“Thousands Of Miles Away From India”: British Man's Fluent Hindi During Cambridge Tour Surprises Indians (WATCH)

A British tour guide has caught the attention of social media users after a video showed him effortlessly switching between English and Hindi while introducing visitors to the historic city of Cambridge in the UK. Thousands of miles away from India, hearing a British man speak Hindi during a guided tour came as a pleasant surprise to many. The video has prompted reactions from Indian viewers, who appreciated his language skills and his connection with Indian culture.

The video, shared on social media by Jay Dholakiya, features Johnny, a tour guide with Scudamore's, a Cambridge-based river tour company. During the interaction, Johnny switches comfortably between English and Hindi as he introduces the city's famous university landmarks, leaving viewers impressed by his fluency and natural delivery.

British Tour Guide Speaks Hindi During Cambridge Tour

In the video, Johnny introduces himself and explains that the company offers a 45-minute tour covering eight of the colleges that make up the University of Cambridge. He also talks about Scudamore's, describing it as the city's oldest river tour company, established in 1910, and highlighting the premium experience it offers visitors.

What makes the interaction particularly interesting is the way Johnny switches between English and Hindi while speaking about the tour. His ability to communicate in both languages has caught the attention of viewers, especially Indians who did not expect to hear Hindi during a guided tour in the UK.

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Johnny's Connection With India Goes Beyond Hindi

Interestingly, Johnny's connection with India goes beyond simply learning the language. He was born in Kolkata and spent more than 12 years there. Although he now lives in the UK, his years in India have left him with a strong connection to the country, its culture and its people.

His familiarity with Hindi and his ease in switching between the two languages during the tour have added a personal touch to the video. For many viewers, the moment was a reminder of how Indian languages and culture continue to travel across borders and connect people in unexpected ways.

How Did Social Media React?

The video has prompted several reactions from social media users, with many expressing surprise and appreciation for Johnny's Hindi-speaking skills. Some viewers also found his ability to communicate in Hindi an interesting way to connect with Indian tourists.

One user commented, "In less than 100 yrs we are here."

A second user wrote, "UNO REVERSE."

A third user commented, "Speaking hindi is actually leverage to attract more customers he cracked it."

The reactions reflect how a simple interaction during a Cambridge tour turned into a talking point online, particularly among Indian viewers who enjoyed hearing Hindi spoken so naturally in the UK.