Bengaluru Infrastructure Boost: Shivakumar To Review Key BDA Projects, Major Announcements Expected Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 8 (IANS) In a major push to improve Bengaluru's infrastructure, ease traffic congestion, and resolve long-pending housing and residential site issues, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is scheduled to hold a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) tomorrow.

The meeting is expected to focus on progress on major infrastructure and urban development projects, land acquisition, financial requirements, administrative hurdles, and the timely completion of ongoing works. The Chief Minister is also likely to announce new initiatives to transform Bengaluru's urban landscape and address citizens' long-standing concerns.

One key issue expected to feature prominently in the review is the regularisation of houses under Rule 38(D). The government has already issued a notification allowing the regularisation of houses constructed more than 12 years ago, before July 10, 2008, on lands acquired by the BDA.

In a significant relief to eligible homeowners, the regularisation charges based on guidance value have reportedly been reduced by 50 per cent.

Under the revised rates, charges for sites measuring up to 20x30 have been reduced from 10 per cent to 5 per cent. For sites above 20x30 and up to 30x40, the charges have come down from 25 per cent to 12.5 per cent. Similarly, rates for 30x40 to 40x60 sites have been reduced from 40 per cent to 20 per cent, while those for 40x60 to 50x80 sites have been cut from 50 per cent to 25 per cent.

With the penalty notification also in force, the government is expected to introduce a fully computerised application system to make the regularisation process simpler, faster, and more transparent.

Following tomorrow's review, the Chief Minister is likely to address the media at a press conference, where important decisions, policy measures and new BDA projects are expected to be announced.

The meeting is being viewed as an important step towards planned urban growth and improving the quality of life for Bengaluru residents.