PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Former President Kovind And Personnel

PM Modi Extends Diwali Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met former President Ram Nath Kovind and his family on the occasion of Diwali and extended festive greetings to them. Sharing details of the meeting on X, PM Modi said, "Met former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji and his family. Wished them on the auspicious occasion of Diwali."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged Diwali greetings.

Celebrating Diwali With Security Forces

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the CoBRA Operations Base at Karanpur in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday, which served as the training base and launch pad for counter-Naxal operations in Bastar and Abujhmad, to celebrate Diwali with the security forces.

Addressing the jawans on the occasion as crores of Indians across the nation and the world celebrate the sacred festival of lights with their loved ones, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable Diwali celebrations with brave soldiers from Kargil and Lepcha in the Himalayas to Sir Creek on the coast and aboard INS Vikrant in the ocean.

“At the borders and within the country, the sentinels of the nation who protect the country, the brave sons of Maa Bharati, all of you are my loved ones, all of you are a part of my family,” remarked PM Modi.

A Historic Milestone in Bastar

Describing the 2026 Diwali as truly special because it marks the first festival of lights after India won its decades-old battle against Maoist terror, rendered every district Naxal-free, and enabled crores of citizens to overcome fear, the Prime Minister explained that he had come to Bastar to celebrate this extraordinary milestone with the lakhs of security personnel who made it possible and to convey the gratitude of 140 crore citizens.

“Today I have come to express gratitude towards your sacrifice, dedication, and spirit of service,” affirmed PM Modi.

The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, which was followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place today, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

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