Manoj Jha Criticizes Centre And Delhi Govt Over Severe Air Pollution

RJD MP Criticizes Handling of Delhi Air Crisis

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Sunday questioned both the Centre and the Delhi government over the air pollution situation in the national capital, asking what concrete preparations had been made throughout the year to tackle the recurring problem. Referring to the BJP's triple-engine government, Jha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should also be held accountable for the pollution crisis, rather than placing the responsibility solely on the Delhi Chief Minister.

Speaking to ANI, the RJD MP said, "You wanted a triple-engine government; here it is. Shouldn't the Prime Minister and Amit Shah be questioned? I won't blame the Delhi CM alone. In another month or two, rains will come, and everyone will forget the issue. But next October-November, the same questions will return, and stubble burning will once again become the easiest excuse. What preparations have you made throughout the year to tackle this situation? This is not the opposition's job. The opposition will raise questions, demand debates and bring the issue to Zero Hour, but who will prepare and implement the action plan? Is that the opposition's responsibility?"

Delhi Air Quality Drops to Severe Category

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the 'severe' category at 483 at 8:10 am, as several parts of the national capital recorded pollution levels above 400, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

GRAP Stage III Restrictions Implemented

The worsening air quality comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, two days ahead of Diwali, amid concerns over further deterioration in pollution levels.

According to CPCB data, Bawana recorded an AQI of 446, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 449, RK Puram at 448, IIT Delhi and Rohini at 445 each, Chandni Chowk at 420, Patparganj at 421 and Alipur at 413. All these areas fell under the 'severe' category. (ANI)

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