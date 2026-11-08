BJP Leader Mohsin Raza Attacks Sonia Gandhi Over Babri Masjid Remarks

BJP Attacks Congress Over Babri Masjid Remarks

BJP leader Mohsin Raza on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi over her remarks on the Babri Masjid, accusing the Congress leadership of sympathising with invaders and separatists and questioning its stance on Lord Ram. Criticising Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Raza alleged that the party had repeatedly disrespected India's historical figures and religious beliefs.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "One cannot expect anything else from the people in the Congress-be it Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi. They are the kind of people who will always lament the demolition of the Babri masjid. They are the ones who revere Babar and the invaders; they are the ones who sympathise with terrorists."

Raza Questions Congress Stance

Further alleging that Congress leaders had questioned the existence of Lord Ram and glorified separatists and invaders, Raza said, "They have no faith in Lord Ram. These are the same people who questioned the very existence of Lord Ram. They have always been the ones to glorify separatists, terrorists, and invaders. They have consistently insulted our great historical figures and the deities we hold sacred."

Sonia Gandhi's Critique of BJP

Raza remarks come after Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi levelled a sharp critique against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of inflicting serious damage on the country's democratic institutions over the past twelve years. In an interview with a national daily, 'The Hindu', the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson noted, "Over the last twelve years, great damage has been done to the fabric of our country, our democracy and our institutions."

She further said that people have begun to understand the damage being done and expressed confidence in the Indian electorate's ability to restore democratic health and proper governance. "Even after this government goes, it will take time to restore our systems to health, and great effort from political parties. People are now beginning to be restless and recognising the damage. But I am optimistic, and I know that the people of India will welcome a return to proper governance," she said.

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