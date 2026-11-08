Indian Film Stars Extend Warm Diwali Wishes To Fans And Followers

Celebrity Diwali Greetings

As the festive spirit of Diwali illuminated homes across the country, several leading celebrities from the Indian film industry took to social media to extend warm wishes to their fans and followers. From Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Jr NTR to Akshay Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush and Mammootty, stars from different film industries shared heartfelt festive messages, spreading joy, positivity and the spirit of togetherness. Their Diwali greetings, accompanied by festive pictures and special messages, quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments sections with love and wishes in return.

Regional Cinema Stars

In an X post, Ram Charan wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Have a safe and beautiful Diwali." Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali ❤️ May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Have a safe and beautiful Diwali ✨ - Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 8, 2026

Allu Arjun shared a picture of Goddess Lakshmi and wrote, "Happy Diwali to each and everyone of you."

Megastar Chiranjeevi penned his message in Telugu, which roughly translates to "Just as the light from the small lamps we kindle dispels the darkness... Let us move forward, overcoming every impossibility we encounter by facing it with a smile. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali!"

Jr NTR kept it simple with his Diwali greetings as he wrote, "Wishing you and your family a Happy Diwali!." మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. - Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 8, 2026

Star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared their vacation pictures from Japan, extending Diwali greetings to fans. "Happyyyy Diwaliiiii from all of us to you, my lovessss! I hope you find happiness in all the little and big things you do, that you're always blessed with good health, lots of joy and endless love.. Sending my warmest wishes to you and your families. Have the most beautiful Diwaliiii!", Rashmika wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Deverakonda added, "When you find a way to do GOMA (Homam) in Japan on Happy DIWALI. Sending you all lots of love, biggest hugs and Diwali wishes to you and all your family from the Deverakonda family."

Actor Dhanush, in an X post, wrote, "Heartfelt Deepavali wishes to everyone. May every heart be filled with joy, and may the light of love spread through every home."

Earlier in the day, superstar Rajinikanth greeted his fans at his residence in Chennai on the occasion of Diwali, sharing the festive spirit with those who gathered to catch a glimpse of the veteran actor.

Bollywood Celebrations

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a video from his homely Diwali puja ceremony, surrounded by family members and close friends. In the video, Akshay could be seen performing aarti. "Diwali khushiyaan baantne, apno ke saath waqt bitaane aur zindagi ki chhoti-chhoti khushiyon ko manaane ka tyohar hai. Yeh pyaara sa tyohar har ghar mein khushiyaan, achhi sehat aur sukh-samriddhi lekar aaye. Aap sabhi ko aur aapke parivaar ko meri aur mere parivaar ki taraf se Deepawali ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Actor Varun Dhawan shared pictures of himself, decked up for the festivities. "Spread the light. Aap sabhi ko happy diwali," he wrote.

Actress Mrunal Thakur also took to Instagram to share a video, extending her wishes to fans and their families. "Happy Diwali to you and your entire family," she said.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a series of pictures on Instagram, announcing the beginning of her Diwali celebrations. "Diwali ki celebration shuru. The most joyous time of the year. Celebrating it with everyone at @backbaylife office was so special. Stay blessed, be safe, be empathetic towards our furry animals and be devoted to god," she wrote.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also shared her festive wishes on Instagram, writing, "Diwali wali feeling, after all! Happy Diwali, everyone!"

Heartfelt Messages and Gestures

Actor Sonu Sood shared a heartfelt account of how helping save a one-year-old girl battling a serious heart condition had become his most meaningful Diwali gift. In his post on X, Sood revealed that a 90-year-old grandmother had approached him with the desperate wish of saving her granddaughter, Radhika. He shared that the child's surgery had been successful, expressing gratitude to Jupiter Hospital, Dr Ashutosh and the medical team.

Amitabh Bachchan also extended wishes to everyone on Diwali and Chaturdashi, praying for happiness, prosperity and the continued blessings of the Almighty. "May God's grace always surround us, constantly, and may He continue to hold us close in His embrace, comforting us like a mother holds her child close to her," he wrote.

Big B also expressed gratitude to those who had been sending him festive greetings and gifts, acknowledging the affection and goodwill behind their gestures. He said that the number of gifts had become so large that he was running short of space to keep them properly. The actor explained that he was trying to respond to the greetings through letters but had been unable to write personally due to discomfort in the hand he uses for writing. "Main khud apne haathon se likhkar jawab dena chahta tha, lekin jis haath se main likhta hoon, use chalane mein kuch takleef ho rahi hai. Isi wajah se deri ho rahi hai. Iske liye main kshama prarthi hoon," he added. (I wanted to write replies personally, but I am experiencing some difficulty moving the hand with which I write. That is why there has been a delay. I sincerely apologise)

Reflecting on his repeated apologies in recent days, Bachchan turned his thoughts towards the meaning of seeking forgiveness and how people respond to it.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also extended Diwali greetings to his followers through an Instagram post in Hindi."Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali. May Lord Ram always shower His blessings upon you. Jai Shri Ram!" he wrote.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal also wished her followers a happy, healthy and prosperous Diwali through an Instagram post."Wishing you all a happy, healthy, prosperous Diwali," she wrote.

With warm wishes, family celebrations and messages of hope, film personalities joined millions across the country in celebrating the festival of lights. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)